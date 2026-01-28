Tripura grounds Rs 5,000 crore investment in a year, emerges as preferred investment destination in Northeast

Tripura, which has emerged as a “preferred investment destination” in the Northeast, has successfully grounded investments worth Rs 5,000 crore across multiple sectors over the past one year, a senior official said on January 28.

Industries and Commerce Department Secretary Kirtan Gitte said the state had received investment proposals worth Rs 19,600 crore during the Raising Northeast Business Summit and the Tripura Investors’ Conclave held in 2025. Of the total proposed investment, projects worth Rs 5,000 crore have already been implemented on the ground.

Addressing a press conference, Gitte said the state expects to receive investments of around Rs 9,000 crore, or nearly 40 per cent of the total proposals, over the next couple of months. He noted that this conversion rate reflects strong investor confidence, especially when compared with the national average of 20 to 30 per cent in actual investment realisation.

The secretary said the government conducts monthly reviews to monitor the progress of investment proposals committed during business summits and conclaves and their translation into projects on the ground. Encouraged by the positive response from investors, the state government is considering organising another investment conclave after the budget session of the Tripura Assembly.

Gitte also highlighted policy measures introduced to attract investors, including subsidies in sectors such as transport and solar energy. He said transport subsidy provisions were introduced for the first time to support industries, while incentives for setting up solar-based industries were also rolled out, areas that were not adequately highlighted in previous business summits.

To further support industrial growth, the government has initiated steps to acquire additional land at the Bodhjungnagar industrial estate in West Tripura district. Gitte said the existing industrial areas are nearing capacity and the expansion is necessary to accommodate new industrial units.