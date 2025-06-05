With Bakri Eid approaching on June 7, Hindu groups in Tripura have stepped up demands for a comprehensive ban on cow slaughter across the state. The Sanatani Hindu Sena and Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) submitted memoranda on Thursday to district authorities, calling for strict enforcement of animal protection laws.

Representatives from the Sanatani Hindu Sena met with District Magistrates in all eight districts. The group is pressing for administrative action ahead of the festival, citing religious sentiments and existing legal provisions.

“Our members have met all District Magistrates across the state,” said Khokan Biswas, assistant joint secretary of the Sena. “Cow is our mother and a sacred animal in Sanatan Dharma. With Bakri Eid to be observed on June 7, we have sought a complete ban on cow slaughter.”

The VHP, in a separate memorandum to the West District administration, highlighted concerns over potential incidents of cow slaughter. The group cited provisions from the Indian Penal Code—Sections 428 and 429—as well as Section 11(1) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960. It also referenced a 1995 Supreme Court ruling in the State of West Bengal & Ors. vs Ashutosh Lahiri & Ors.

“We urge the administration to take immediate action and issue necessary directives to prevent cow slaughter not only during the festival but in the future as well,” the VHP memorandum stated.

Both groups emphasised the religious significance of cows in Hinduism and framed their appeal as a call for legal compliance rather than communal provocation. Authorities have yet to issue an official response.