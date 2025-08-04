Three, including Assam and Bihar residents held with cannabis in Tripura

The Government Railway Police (GRP), Tripura, during a routine inspection at the Agartala Railway Station, on August 3 late night, detained three individuals on suspicion and later arrested them after recovering a large quantity of cannabis from their possession.

According to GRP officials, the incident occurred late in the evening when the three individuals were noticed loitering suspiciously within the station premises.

Upon checking their belongings, police recovered 9 kilograms of ganja, estimated to be worth around Rs 1.5 lakh in the black market.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Prahlad Kumar (36) and Ravita Devi (38), both residents of Bhagalpur in Bihar, and Janmojoy Nunia (25) from Barakhai in Assam.

“A specific case has been registered against the accused at Agartala GRPS under the relevant sections of the NDPS Act. Further investigation is underway,” said a GRP official.

The arrest highlights ongoing efforts by law enforcement to curb illegal drug trafficking through rail routes in the region.