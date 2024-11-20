Tripura's Government Railway Police (GRP) have dismantled a significant narcotics trafficking operation, arresting four individuals and seizing substantial contraband during two separate raids at Agartala Railway Station.

Law enforcement officials recovered 4.15 kg of cannabis and 200 bottles of banned cough syrup, with an estimated street value exceeding Rs 128,000.

Tapas Das, GRP Station Officer-in-Charge, confirmed the arrests and subsequent legal proceedings. "We have registered cases against all four accused and forwarded them to court with a request for judicial custody," Das stated.

The first operation targeted three suspects: Puja Devi, Reshmi Kumari, and Palvesh Kumar Singh, who are believed to be habitual offenders transporting cannabis from Tripura to Bihar. Investigators seized 4.15 kg of ganja, valued at approximately Rs 48,000.

In a parallel operation, authorities arrested Sani Kumar, intercepting 200 bottles of prohibited Eskuf cough syrup estimated at Rs 80,000.

Local law enforcement has noted an escalating trend of Bihar-based individuals' involvement in regional narcotics smuggling, signalling a potential organised trafficking network.

Authorities continue investigations to disrupt potential drug distribution channels and prevent further illegal narcotic transportation.