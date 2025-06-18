The Government Railway Police (GRP) in Tripura recovered and seized a total of 1,580 bottles of Eskuf cough syrup, a controlled pharmaceutical substance, from the Deogarh Express after it arrived at Agartala Railway Station on June 18.

According to Tapas Das, Officer-in-Charge of Agartala GRP, the bottles were discovered during a routine check in Coach No. NFR-204751 and General Coach No. NFR-174070, stashed in separate locations within the compartments. The entire consignment was unclaimed.

The GRP followed all legal procedures and seized the bottles as unclaimed contraband under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

An investigation has been launched to identify the individuals or network responsible for transporting the consignment.

Preliminary estimates suggest that the market value of the seized Eskuf bottles is around Rs 7.90 lakh in the illicit drug trade, often misused for its codeine phosphate content.

Authorities suspect that the consignment was intended for illegal sale and distribution, and efforts are underway to track its origin and end destination.