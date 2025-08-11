Tripura CM hails ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ as tribute to nation’s bravehearts

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, on August 11, reiterated that the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign stands as a heartfelt tribute to the brave souls who made the supreme sacrifice to safeguard the sovereignty of the nation.

Participating in a door-to-door campaign under the initiative at Baradowali Assembly Constituency, CM Saha expressed satisfaction over the overwhelming public response in Tripura.

“This marks the third consecutive year of 'Har Ghar Tiranga' after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call to the nation. Our national flag is our pride, and this program is our way of paying respect to those who laid down their lives during the freedom struggle. It is also for those who continue to guard our nation,” Dr. Saha said.

The Chief Minister noted that Tripura, in step with the rest of the country, is celebrating the campaign in three phases from August 2 to 8, August 9 to 12, and finally from August 13 to 15, culminating in the grand flag-hoisting ceremonies.

“Yesterday I was in another assembly constituency, and today I am here in my own. People are greeting this initiative with joy and enthusiasm. The campaign has brought a wave of patriotism to every doorstep,” he remarked.

Dr. Saha stressed that the larger aim is to strengthen national unity and inspire citizens to contribute to making India stronger.

“This program has been a resounding success. People are happy, and their participation shows the deep respect they hold for our Tricolour,” he added.