Tripura has made phenomenal growth in eight years, says CM Manik Saha

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on August 15 said the state has witnessed phenomenal growth across sectors over the past eight years, with its Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) doubling in just six years.

Addressing the state-level Independence Day celebrations at the Assam Rifles Ground in Agartala, Saha said the government has been working continuously to improve the socio-economic condition of the people through various flagship programmes and development initiatives.

He said Tripura’s per capita income has also come close to the national average, reflecting the state’s economic progress.

Highlighting the law-and-order situation, Saha said Tripura has largely remained peaceful, with the state recording its lowest crime level in the past two decades last year. He added that the improved environment has also encouraged investors to explore opportunities in the state.

Referring to the recently held ‘Destination Tripura: Business Summit’, the Chief Minister said the event generated investment proposals worth around Rs 1.32 lakh crore, while representatives from 10 foreign embassies also participated in the business conclave.

Saha said the state government’s development initiatives have received national recognition, with Tripura securing around 360 national and regional awards across sectors including agriculture, rural development and Panchayati Raj.

The Chief Minister highlighted several initiatives aimed at improving farmers’ welfare, connectivity, healthcare and rural development, saying these measures are intended to ensure balanced and inclusive growth across the state.

On healthcare, Saha said Tripura has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with AIIMS, New Delhi to improve healthcare services at GBP Hospital in Agartala. He expressed confidence that the collaboration would strengthen the state’s overall healthcare delivery system.

Saha also highlighted the rehabilitation of 6,935 Bru families who were repatriated from Mizoram. He said the families were rehabilitated in Tripura under an agreement with the Centre aimed at providing a lasting solution to their displacement.