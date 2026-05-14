Tripura has sufficient fuel, public transport to be strengthened: CM Manik Saha

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha today, May 14 informed that the state has available stock of fuel and expressed hope that the country will come out of the present situation soon.

He also informed that the state government would strengthen the public transportation system.

While speaking with the media, the Chief Minister said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already instructed everyone not to purchase unnecessary gold and fuel, and to use fuel in a very limited amount.

“We are also following it, and the Tripura government has directed 50% of Group C and Group D employees to work from home so that fuel can be saved. PM Modi has said that everyone has to think about this. Whenever PM Modi directs something, he does it thoughtfully. We have also seen that he urged many such measures during Covid. When I was coming here to attend a programme, I found very few vehicles on the road. The general public is also thinking in the same way why use fuel unnecessarily with vehicles? In this way, we can save fuel for the future,” he said.

He informed that whatever PM Modi has said, he himself is also following it.

“After returning from Guwahati yesterday, I had a conversation with the DGP and Chief Secretary, and today we implemented it so that workflow can continue and no concern is created regarding the issue. PM Modi said that as we are constrained in importing fuel from other countries, we must take some steps. Not only the government, but today I have also seen that common people are trying to use fewer vehicles here in Agartala. During Covid also, he had urged similar measures, and we are working in the same direction. I am sure that we will come out of such a situation, and we will try to strengthen the public transportation system. We have available stock of fuel and there is no direction for rationing,” he added.