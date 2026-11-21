The Tripura High Court has directed the state government to examine the feasibility of establishing a Trauma Care Centre at Unakoti District Hospital, observing that the Central government's 100-km distance norm between two trauma care centres should not be treated as an absolute restriction.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice M.S. Ramachandra Rao and Justice S. Datta Purkayastha issued the directions on November 19 while hearing a suo motu Public Interest Litigation (PIL), WP(C)(PIL) No. 10 of 2026.

The court took note of an affidavit filed by the Health Department's Under Secretary on November 18, stating that the Trauma Care Centre at Dharmanagar District Hospital in North Tripura had become operational and was inaugurated on October 12, 2026.

However, the Bench observed that North Tripura and Unakoti are separate districts with substantial local populations, and the distance criteria should not prevent the establishment of another trauma care facility. It directed the government to examine the need for a centre at Unakoti District Hospital and take an appropriate decision before the next hearing.

The court also expressed concern over the shortage of plastic surgeons in the districts, noting that burn victims and people suffering facial injuries or disfigurement following accidents and other incidents require specialised treatment. It asked the state to explore the appointment of plastic surgeons at selected hospitals, observing that patients should not be compelled to travel outside Tripura and incur substantial expenses for treatment.

The Bench further directed the government to clarify whether all Level-1 Intensive Care Units (ICUs) in health institutions across the districts are fully operational.

It also noted that directions contained in clauses V to VII of paragraph 24 of its April 20, 2022, order in WP(C)(PIL) No. 04 of 2020 remained unanswered in the latest additional counter-affidavit, and asked the state to address the issues in its next filing.

Taking note of a newspaper report about the emergency X-ray machine at GB Pant Hospital becoming defunct, the High Court sought an explanation from the state and asked it to specify when a functional emergency X-ray unit would be made available at the hospital.

The matter has been listed for further hearing on December 15, 2026.

