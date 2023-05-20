In a bid to combat the menace of drug addiction, Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh of the Tripura High Court has emphasized the urgent need for the establishment of adequately equipped de-addiction centers in the state. These centers would provide essential facilities to individuals struggling with drug addiction, ensuring their access to effective treatment and rehabilitation.

Chief Justice Singh made these remarks during the launch of "Project Mukti," an initiative led by the Tripura State Legal Service Authority with the objective of completely eradicating drugs, cannabis, and other narcotics from society.

During a program held at the conference hall of the Tripura State Legal Service Authority, Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh, who serves as the Patron-in-Chief of the organization, unveiled the cover of the Mukti booklet to mark the launch of the project.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Justice Singh highlighted the significance of Project Mukti, describing it as an extraordinary and unique program. He emphasized that the success of the program relies on collective efforts and urged all stakeholders, including the police administration, gram panchayats, village communities, and social organizations, to actively participate in creating public awareness against drug addiction. He also emphasized the need to engage paralegal volunteers through the network of the Tripura State Legal Service Authority.

Furthermore, Chief Justice Singh stressed the importance of establishing de-addiction centers with necessary facilities in sufficient numbers to cater to individuals already addicted to drugs. These centers would facilitate easy access to treatment and rehabilitation, offering support to those seeking recovery.

The Chief Justice called for the cooperation of every citizen in making Tripura a drug-free state.

The launch event was attended by Tripura High Court Justice and Executive Chairman of the Tripura State Legal Services Authority, T Amarnath Gaur, Tripura High Court Justice and Chairman of the High Court Legal Services Committee, A Lodh, Member Secretary of the Tripura State Legal Services Authority, Datamohan Jamatia, and other dignitaries.