The Tripura High Court has directed the Tripura State AIDS Control Society (TSAC) to file updated statistics by next week regarding the incidence of HIV/AIDS patients in the state, including the youth. The move aims to assess whether the steps being taken have led to improvements in curbing the upward trend of HIV/AIDS cases in the state.

The division bench of the Tripura High Court comprising Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice Biswajit Palit was hearing a suo moto PIL.

The order reads that pursuant to the orders passed earlier and specifically the order dated 28.11.2024, progress has been made in the matter though no report could not be filed by the state or on behalf of NACO as there was some network error yesterday.

"Dr. Chinmoyee Das, Public Health Specialist, Grade-I, NACO, and Dr. Samarpita Dutta, Project Director, TSACS, along with Bidyut Majumder, learned Deputy S.G.I., and S.M. Chakraborty, learned Advocate General representing them, have apprised the court that NACO has granted approval for the establishment of two new Facility-integrated ART Centres (Fi-ARTC) in Khowai and Gomati districts, as well as one new District Monitoring Unit to cover both Gomati and South districts,” the order reads.

It said that further TSACS has been directed to seek additional budget approval under Annual Action Plan for Financial Year 2025-2026 for operationalisation of these sites.

“A team from NACO including Dr. Chinmoyee Das participated in the multi-stakeholder consultation for combating 'Injecting Drug Use' and HIV/AIDS under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary, Government of Tripura on December, 9 and 10, 2024 at Agartala. Dr. Das submits that the NACO is constantly monitoring the progress of AIDS Control work in the State in collaboration with the State AIDS Control Society”, it said.

Learned Advocate General and Dr. Samarpita Dutta have also brought to the notice of this Court these facts.

"Apart from that, it is stated that the State AIDS Control Society has already established 24 Stand Alone Integrated Counseling and Testing Centres (SA-ICTC) and 133 Facility Integrated Counseling and Testing Centres (F-ICTC) for screening and testing services. Three PPP model ICTC Centres and one mobile ICTC van are functional in the state. Thirteen Targeted Intervention NGOs, two Link Worker Schemes, and four One Stop Centres are working for High-Risk Groups (HRGs). Over the past 5-6 years, TSACS has increased the number of Opioid Substitution Therapy (OST) centres from 5 to 23, with another 9 approved and set to open soon. They also confirmed the approval for 2 FIARTCs, five Link ART Centres, and two DISHA (District Integrated Strategy for HIV/AIDS) units, as well as the DAPCU (District AIDS Prevention & Control Unit), which are working for district-level programme implementation as per NACO guidelines,” the order reads.

After hearing, the court said that let these reports be brought on record by next week.

“The updated statistics as regards the incidence of HIV/AIDS patients in the State including the youth are, however, not before the Court to take stock of the situation whether the steps being taken in the last 4/5 months have led to improvement in arresting the upward trend of incidence of HIV/ AIDS in the State. The TSACS shall file a progress report in that regard. The resolution of the NCORD (National Narcotics Coordination Portal) and the action taken pursuant thereto be also brought on record. Let the case appear on February 20”, it added.