The Tripura High Court, on September 17, expressed strong exception and directed the state government to take necessary steps to stop 'religious persecution' against two families who converted from Buddhism to Christianity in West Adnancherra Village, located in Unakoti District of Tripura.

Senior advocate Samrat Kar Bhowmik, representing the victims, informed reporters that in November 2022, two families, including those of Purnamoy Chakma and Tarun Chakma, willingly embraced Christianity having previously practiced Buddhism.

"Following their conversion, the Chakma headman and the entire Chakma community targeted them. According to their customary law, they have been ostracized from society and are facing severe religious persecution. Purnamoy Chakma, a day laborer, has been barred from working in anyone's fields, causing a halt in his earnings. The other individual, who also converted to Christianity, works as an auto driver. Notices have been circulated in the village, stating that anyone found riding in his auto will face a fine of Rs 40,000. Furthermore, it has been advised that no one attend any events at their homes. Out of distress, these impoverished indigenous people have filed two writ petitions before the High Court of Tripura, and today the matter was brought before Justice Arindam Lodh," he stated.

Advocate Bhowmik informed that after hearing the case Justice Lodh was taken aback to witness such religious persecution transpiring in 2023.

“He also felt very aggrieved and issued a stringent order to immediately cease such persecution in the name of religion. The court also instructed the State Government to take appropriate action in this matter. Notices were also issued to the Chakma headman and others involved in these unlawful activities, directing them to desist. The court further instructed the police that, if necessary, they should make arrests and bring the individuals before the court," the advocate added.

Advocate General Siddhartha Sankar Dey, who represented the state government in court, assured full cooperation from the state machinery in this case.

The next hearing for this case has been scheduled after the Durga Puja vacation.