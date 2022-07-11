With the rapid increase of Covid19 positive cases in the state, the Tripura High Court announced new instructions for the court on Monday to prevent the viral disease from spreading. Tripura has recorded 109 Covid19 cases in the last six days and the positivity rate remains at 4.05 percent.

According to the order, everyone on the court premises must rigorously stick to the prescribed physical distancing norms and follow all health advisories issued by the Central or State Government from time to time in letter and spirit.

Furthermore, everyone, whether a registry member, a lawyer or a litigant, must follow all safety precautions, such as wearing a protective face mask and wiping their hands at regular intervals with soap/sanitizer.

The order stated that no person with fever symptoms shall be permitted to enter the High Court premises under any circumstances, and that district courts, including family courts, must ensure that all safety norms and health advisories issued by the Central/State Government from time to time are implemented and/or strictly adhered to.

A number of doctors and health workers have been infected with Covid19 in a week and the report said the patients are having mild symptoms of influenza.