Tripura HC issues notice on PILs challenging TTAADC recruitment to over 100 posts

The Tripura High Court has admitted two Public Interest Litigations (PILs) challenging the alleged illegal recruitment of more than 100 Group C and Group D employees by the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) and issued notices to the council.

Senior advocate Purushottam Roy Barman, appearing for the petitioners, said the PILs allege that the TTAADC made "backdoor appointments" by bypassing the mandatory recruitment process, including issuing public advertisements, inviting applications from eligible candidates and conducting a fair and transparent selection process.

According to the petitioners, the appointments were allegedly made on a "pick-and-choose" basis without following the prescribed legal procedures for public recruitment.

Roy Barman said the petitioners had sought details of the appointments under the Right to Information (RTI) Act and later served a legal notice, but claimed they received no response from the TTAADC. He also referred to media reports on the alleged appointments, alleging that the authorities neither clarified nor refuted the claims.

The High Court has directed the TTAADC to file its counter affidavit and fixed the next hearing in the matter for August 6. The allegations made in the PILs are yet to be tested before the court, and the TTAADC has not publicly responded to the claims.