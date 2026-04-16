Tripura HC orders monthly crackdown reports on illegal meat sellers in Agartala

The Tripura High Court has directed authorities to submit monthly reports on illegal meat sellers and unauthorised slaughterhouses in Agartala, terming the situation “serious” amid delays in setting up a modern abattoir.

The Tripura High Court, comprising Chief Justice M.S. Ramachandra Rao and Justice Biswajit Palit, issued the direction while hearing a Public Interest Litigation filed by Advocate Ankan Tilak Paul and Advocate Paramita Sen concerning the implementation of a court-mandated slaughterhouse in Agartala.

The court asked the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), West Tripura, to coordinate with the Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) and file monthly reports identifying unauthorised establishments and detailing enforcement action taken against them.

Expressing concern over delays, the bench noted that although a work order for the slaughterhouse project was issued in June 2025, the site was handed over only in February 2026, with no clear timeline for completion. The court reiterated that it had first directed the establishment of the facility in February 2022 and stressed the need for early completion.

The court also took note of allegations that illegal meat sellers and unauthorised slaughter activities continue in areas such as Abhoynagar and Bhagaban Thakur Chowmuhani, citing inadequate enforcement.

In response, the court directed AMC to strictly monitor temporary slaughterhouses and unlicensed vendors, ensuring hygiene standards and proper waste disposal in coordination with the Tripura State Pollution Control Board.

Further, the District Magistrate and Superintendent of Police of West Tripura have been asked to extend full cooperation in implementing the court’s earlier directives.

The matter is scheduled for the next hearing on June 16, with AMC directed to place monthly action taken reports before the court.