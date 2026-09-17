Tripura HC orders strict CCTV compliance in police stations after custodial assault case

The Tripura High Court has directed the state government to ensure strict compliance with the Supreme Court’s guidelines on the installation, operation and maintenance of CCTV cameras in all police stations, following a custodial assault case in which CCTV footage played a crucial role in the investigation.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice M S Ramachandra Rao and Justice Biswajit Palit issued the directions on Thursday while disposing of a writ petition filed by Ratna Roy, whose son Saikat Saha was allegedly taken to East Agartala Police Station on April 4 and assaulted inside the station during the intervening night of April 4 and 5.

The petition alleged that Saha was forcibly taken to the police station by Rabindranath Ghosh, an Agartala Municipal Corporation employee, and Joy Debnath, a Special Police Officer, where he was allegedly assaulted, humiliated and tortured.

The High Court noted that CCTV footage enabled effective intervention in the case. The footage had been ordered to be seized on May 6.

A Special Investigation Team constituted on May 14 subsequently found the allegations prima facie substantiated. Following the SIT report, show-cause notices were issued to police officials, some of whom were suspended, while departmental proceedings were initiated.

The services of Ghosh and Debnath were terminated and a charge sheet was filed against them.

Court flags missing CCTV footage

The Bench also expressed concern over another case in which CCTV footage was reportedly unavailable despite an alleged assault inside a police station.

The court said the issue came to light during the hearing of that matter and stressed the need to ensure that such a situation does not recur.

Referring to the Supreme Court's judgment in Paramvir Singh Saini vs Baljit Singh & Others, the High Court reiterated that CCTV cameras must cover key areas of police stations, including entry and exit points, main gates, lock-ups, corridors, reception areas, verandas, the rooms of Inspectors and Sub-Inspectors and the station hall.

The cameras should have night-vision capability along with audio and video recording, while CCTV footage should be preserved for at least 18 months, or for a minimum of one year where longer storage is not commercially feasible.

Station officers made responsible for CCTV systems

The High Court directed that the Officer-in-Charge of every police station would be responsible for ensuring the functioning, maintenance and recording of CCTV systems.

If a camera becomes non-functional, the Officer-in-Charge must immediately inform the District Level Oversight Committee (DLOC), which would approach the State Level Oversight Committee (SLOC) for repair or replacement of the equipment without delay.

The court further directed that when CCTV systems are not functioning, the Officer-in-Charge must inform the DLOC about any arrests or interrogations conducted during that period and forward the relevant records.

The Officer-in-Charge would also remain responsible for maintaining CCTV data, backups and rectifying technical faults.

The Bench noted that the Supreme Court had directed Finance Departments to ensure adequate allocation of funds for the implementation of the CCTV requirements.

The writ petition was disposed of with these directions, reiterating earlier orders passed in the matter.