Tripura HC refuses to quash cases over remarks against PM Modi, mayor and Mata Tripureswari

The Tripura High Court has refused to quash FIRs and charge-sheets against a content creator accused of making derogatory and defamatory remarks about Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Agartala Municipal Corporation Mayor Dipak Majumder and Mata Tripureswari.

A Division Bench of Justice Dr T Amarnath Goud and Justice S. Datta Purkayastha was hearing two petitions challenging cases registered at East Agartala Police Station and West Agartala Police Station. The cases were filed under Sections 356, 356(2) and 356(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, along with Section 67 of the Information Technology Act, 2000.

The petitioner had also challenged the charge-sheets filed by the police on December 29 and 31, 2025.

According to the prosecution, the content creator had used abusive and derogatory language against the Prime Minister and made remarks concerning the Agartala mayor and Mata Tripureswari. She was arrested in connection with the cases and was granted interim bail by the High Court on January 7, 2026. A trial court later rejected a request for custodial interrogation on January 27 and granted her regular bail on February 13.

Senior advocate P Roy Barman, appearing for the petitioner, argued that the allegations did not fulfil the legal requirements for an offence of defamation. He submitted that the petitioner had only expressed her views and that her statements were protected by the constitutional right to freedom of speech and expression under Article 19(1)(a).

The petitioner also alleged that the cases were politically motivated. She claimed that her house was later ransacked and that she and her son were assaulted, while the police did not register her complaint over the alleged incident.

The prosecution opposed the petitions, arguing that the remarks were deliberately derogatory and that comments about Mata Tripureswari had hurt the religious sentiments of devotees. The Public Prosecutor submitted that the investigation had established a prima facie case and that the allegations should be tested during trial.

The High Court observed that social media had become an important part of everyday life, allowing people to communicate and express their views but also enabling false or defamatory material to spread rapidly and damage reputations.

The Bench said that, at a prima facie stage, the statements attributed to the petitioner appeared to contain criticism and remarks directed at the Prime Minister and the mayor. It added that some of the remarks concerning Mata Tripureswari could have hurt the sentiments of worshippers.

The court further noted that Section 356 of the BNS protects an individual's reputation while balancing that protection with the right to freedom of expression. It observed that the right to free speech does not extend to defamatory, abusive or malicious content circulated through social media.

The Bench also pointed out that the investigation was still incomplete. Although the investigating officer had seized the petitioner's mobile phone, the relevant video clips or screen recordings had not yet been recovered.

The High Court therefore directed that the investigation be continued and allowed the investigating officer to file a supplementary charge-sheet under Section 193(9) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) if further documentary evidence was recovered.

Holding that the cases were still at an early stage and that the allegations required examination during trial, the Bench declined to interfere with the FIRs and charge-sheets.

The petitions were accordingly dismissed to that extent. However, the petitioner was allowed to raise her arguments before the trial court, which was directed to proceed in accordance with law after the supplementary charge-sheet is filed.