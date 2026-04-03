Tripura HC seeks report from state on steps to curb infiltration

The Tripura High Court has directed the state government to submit a detailed report within three months on measures taken to prevent infiltration from across the border, an advocate said on April 3.

A division bench headed by Chief Justice M S Ramachandra Rao issued the directive on Thursday while hearing a petition filed by three persons, including Tipra Motha Party MLA Ranjit Debbarma.

The petitioners alleged that despite guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), the state government had failed to take effective steps to address infiltration.

According to the petitioners’ counsel Anthony Debbarma, the court asked the government to report on steps taken to detect, detain and deport infiltrators in line with MHA guidelines.

Tripura shares an 856-km international border with Bangladesh, of which around 85 per cent has been fenced.

Reacting to the development, Ranjit Debbarma said infiltration must be curbed immediately to ensure internal security, alleging that the state government has not acted adequately despite the issue being raised earlier.

He said the matter was taken to court after repeated concerns failed to elicit a proper response, adding that the judiciary will now decide the course of action.