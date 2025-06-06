A Mega Health Camp cum Blood Donation Camp was organised on 6th June in Chawmanu village, nestled in the remote Longtarai Valley of Tripura's Dhalai district.

The initiative was led by the Agartala Government Medical College in partnership with the All Tripura Government Doctors Association and the Chawmanu Social Health Centre. This event marks a significant step in improving healthcare access for remote communities in the region.

The camp featured the participation of 13 specialist doctors from various medical disciplines, providing crucial services to the local population. "A total of 413 patients received treatment during the day-long outreach programme. The departments of medicine, paediatrics, and surgery saw the highest footfall, with 121, 80, and 66 patients availing services respectively. Besides, consultations were also provided in departments such as gynaecology and obstetrics, orthopaedics, ophthalmology, ENT, and dermatology. Free medicines were distributed among the patients, ensuring continuity of care post-consultation," said Dr. Kanak Chowdhury, Deputy Medical Superintendent of GBP Hospital and General Secretary of ATGDA.



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In addition to medical consultations, a blood donation camp was held simultaneously. Eighteen doctors and volunteers contributed to this effort, addressing the critical need for blood reserves in local healthcare facilities. The blood donations were an integral part of the event's humanitarian focus, ensuring the community's ongoing medical needs are supported.

Dr. Kanak Chowdhury expressed the importance of the initiative, stating, "This camp is a continuation of our commitment to take quality healthcare to the grassroots. We want to ensure that people living in far-flung villages like Chawmanu have access to the same level of medical expertise available in Agartala or other urban centres." This reflects the organisers' dedication to bridging the healthcare gap between rural and urban areas.

This event is the third major health initiative in Tripura, following similar camps at the Manubazar and Takarjala Social Health Centres. These efforts signify a broader strategy to ensure equitable healthcare access across the state, focusing on reaching underserved and remote populations.

Notable medical professionals involved in the camp included Dr. Kamal Das, Dr. Priyajyoti Chakma, among others, who provided their expertise and services. Their contributions highlight the collaborative effort of the medical community to improve healthcare accessibility in Tripura's rural regions.

Overall, the Mega Health Camp at Chawmanu village served as a pivotal moment for healthcare delivery in Tripura, illustrating an ongoing commitment to comprehensive and accessible medical care for all residents, irrespective of their geographical location.