Tripura health officials review readiness of upcoming Agartala Civil Hospital

In a significant step towards strengthening healthcare infrastructure in Tripura, a high-level delegation led by Health Director Dr. Debasree Debbarma on June 18 visited the upcoming Agartala Civil Hospital to assess its preparedness ahead of operationalisation.

The 50-bed Urban Community Health Centre, popularly known as Agartala Civil Hospital, is being established to enhance healthcare delivery for residents within the Agartala Municipal Corporation area and nearby localities.

During the inspection, Dr. Debbarma reviewed various aspects of the hospital’s infrastructure and operational readiness. Discussions focused on the planned introduction of outpatient (OPD) services and treatment facilities in key departments including Medicine, Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Dentistry, and other essential healthcare units.

Strategically located in the heart of Agartala city, the hospital will be managed by the Agartala Municipal Corporation. Once functional, the facility is expected to improve access to quality healthcare services for urban residents, traders, daily wage workers, and people from surrounding suburban areas.

Officials said the new healthcare facility will play a crucial role in reducing the patient load at Tripura’s premier referral institution, Indira Gandhi Memorial (IGM) Hospital, by providing medical services closer to the community.

The delegation inspected major sections of the hospital, including the Outpatient Department (OPD), inpatient wards, emergency services, medical stores, and other functional units. Special emphasis was placed on ensuring adequate staffing, infrastructure readiness, and uninterrupted healthcare delivery once the hospital becomes operational.

Among those present during the inspection were Dr. Rajesh Anil Acharya, Head of Office and Deputy Director of Health Services; Dr. Shalu Rai, Principal of Agartala Government Dental College and IGM Hospital; Associate Professor Dr. Puja Debnath; and other senior health department officials.

The visit reflects the state government's ongoing commitment to expanding healthcare access and improving public health services through strengthened medical infrastructure across Tripura.

