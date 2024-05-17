The Tripura Health Secretary, Kiran Gitte, chaired a review meeting on May 17 to discuss the prevention of malaria and directed the implementation of intensified preventive measures.

These measures include spraying and fogging to control malaria, increasing testing, conducting regular blood testing of children and pregnant women, and enhancing public awareness.

Sources from the Health Department informed India Today NE that Health Secretary Gitte held a video conference with the District Magistrates of all the state's districts to coordinate malaria prevention efforts.

“The meeting discussed the government's action plan for malaria prevention, evaluated the measures taken, and formulated new programs. Key topics included the speedy completion of releasing larvivorous fish in various reservoirs, the distribution of approximately nine and a half lakh insecticide-treated mosquito nets, and the spraying of larvicide in various locations,” said the source.

He further informed that preparations have begun under the National Health Mission Tripura unit to control malaria in the state.

“Health Secretary Kiran Gitte visited North Tripura District and Dhalai District on May 14 and 15. During these visits, he exchanged opinions with hospital authorities, local residents, public representatives, and directed officials to create awareness among the public by conducting health camps and door-to-door visits in malaria-prone areas,” he said.

The official added that the health secretary emphasised the importance of spraying and fogging to control malaria, increasing malaria testing, regular blood testing of children and pregnant women, and boosting public awareness efforts.