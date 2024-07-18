Tripura's Health Secretary, Kiran Gitte, IAS, has been awarded first prize for his case study on flood control and water-logging in Agartala at a prestigious training camp organized by the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA) in Mussoorie.

The training camp, which ran from June 18 to July 13, brought together 83 IAS officers from 23 cadre states. According to sources within the Tripura Government, Gitte’s award-winning case study is based on the Agartala Flood Mitigation Project, reflecting his hands-on experience as Secretary of the Urban Development Department and Chairman of the Agartala Smart City Project during 2019-20.

"IAS officers participating in the training camp are required to submit one case study each. Kiran Gitte from Tripura presented a study on drainage and flood control in Agartala, drawing from his professional experience," said a source.

The Agartala Flood Mitigation Project has implemented several key initiatives, including the installation of sewerage pumps, diesel-powered pumps, underground pipelines, mechanical drain cleaning, and the construction of new drains and Swiss gates. A comprehensive monitoring system has also been established to oversee the flood situation round-the-clock. These measures have significantly reduced water accumulation time from 2-3 days to less than an hour during heavy rainfall of up to 150 mm.