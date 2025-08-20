Tripura on alert as IMD issues rainfall warning; districts directed to stay prepared

All district administrations in Tripura have been directed to remain on high alert following an Orange and Yellow alert issued by the Meteorological Centre, Agartala, for heavy to very heavy rainfall in parts of the state.

The Tripura Revenue Department has also instructed authorities to keep security and rescue teams prepared.

According to the forecast, South Tripura district is likely to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall between August 21 and 25, while Gomati and Sepahijala districts are expected to be hit on August 24 and 25. A Yellow Alert has also been issued for the remaining districts from August 21 to 25.

In an advisory issued to all District Magistrates and Collectors, Additional Secretary to the Government of Tripura, J.V. Duati, instructed officials to remain prepared for any eventuality. Rescue and relief teams including NDRF, SDRF, TSR, Fire & Emergency Services, trained volunteers and quick response teams have been asked to be on standby.

The advisory further directed district authorities to keep flood-rescue equipment such as boats and life jackets ready, monitor river flows and embankments, and evacuate vulnerable people from low-lying areas to safe shelters if required. Officials have also been asked to ensure immediate damage assessment, restore essential services in case of disruption, and report updates to the State Emergency Operations Centre by 2 pm daily.

The government has emphasized need-based responses in line with disaster management plans and urged district administrations to keep a close watch on IMD’s real-time updates.

Authorities have appealed to the public to remain cautious and follow safety instructions during the heavy rainfall spell.