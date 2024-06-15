Relentless rainfall since the early hours of June 15 triggered a major landslide at Mile 35 on the National Highway (NH) in the Mungiakami area of Teliamura Subdivision, Tripura. The incident caused a complete traffic standstill, with numerous vehicles stranded on both sides of the highway from around 11:30 am.

The extended traffic stoppage due to the landslide was compounded by the absence of officials from the Public Works Department and the NH Division, leading to widespread dissatisfaction among the public. The delayed response from the relevant authorities further frustrated the stranded commuters.

Personnel from the Mungiakami police station and the Forest Department eventually reached the site. A bulldozer was soon deployed to clear the debris, and within two to two and a half hours, normal traffic flow was restored.

In addition to the landslide at Mile 35, another landslide occurred at Mile 44 of the National Highway, aggravating the disruption and causing further traffic congestion.