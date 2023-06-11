Customs officials apprehended a person along the India-Bangladesh border and recovered 2023 grams of heroin worth Rs 14.16 crore from his possession, said an official on June 11.

The arrested person, identified as P Thomas, came from Doha by a flight to Bangladesh, and from there he came to Agartala on June 10 afternoon to go to his home in Mizoram's Serchhip district.

"After a thorough search of his luggage, we found two packets containing 2023 grams of heroin wrapped in X-ray blocking paper board," said Assistant Commissioner of Customs Abhyudoy Guha while speaking to media.

He further added that the seized heroin was concealed in such a manner that even X-ray machines could not detect them.

"A timely and swift action from the Customs officials helped in nabbing the accused in his criminal endeavor. The person was arrested under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act 1985," he added.