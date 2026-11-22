Tripura High Court Chief Justice M S Ramachandra Rao on November 21 stressed the need to promote constitutional literacy at the village level, calling for greater citizen participation to ensure that constitutional values and rights reach every section of society.

Addressing ‘Nyaya Sangam 2.0’, a programme launched by the National Law University (NLU), Tripura, he said constitutional literacy should go beyond merely reading or understanding the Constitution and involve awareness of its values and the rights it guarantees to every citizen.

Justice Rao said India’s constitutional ideals of secularism and democracy must be connected with village life through citizenship and governance, enabling people to experience these principles in their everyday lives rather than having them remain confined to paper.

He observed that poverty, illiteracy, discrimination and divisions based on caste, religion, sex and gender continue to exclude sections of society. He said greater constitutional awareness could help address such disparities and provide common ground for dealing with differences among people.

Describing NLU Tripura’s ‘Constitutionally Literate Village’ initiative as a significant step, Justice Rao expressed hope for its wider impact.

Justice T Amarnath Gaud, a Tripura High Court judge and executive chairman of the Tripura State Legal Services Authority (TSLSA), also spoke at the programme and assured support for the initiative.

NLU Tripura Vice-Chancellor Prof Yogesh Pratap Singh and NLU Assam Vice-Chancellor Prof K V S Sarma expressed their commitment to bringing national law universities across the region together to advance the mission.