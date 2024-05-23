Tripura High Court dismisses pleas against ex-official over Covid norm raids at marriage halls
Tripura High Court Dismisses Petitions Against Ex-DM Yadav Over COVID-19 Raids at Marriage Halls. 31 Individuals Detained for Violating Disaster Management Act; Division Bench Upholds Yadav's Actions.
- Tripura HC dismisses 3 petitions against Sailesh Kumar Yadav over controversial raids at marriage halls during the COVID-19 pandemic.
- 31 individuals detained during raids for breaching Disaster Management Act rules.
- Division bench, led by Chief Justice Singh, dismisses all petitions against Yadav, citing enforcement of public health guidelines.
The Tripura High Court has dismissed 3 petitions filed against Sailesh Kumar Yadav, the former district magistrate of West Tripura, in connection with his controversial raids at 2 marriage halls during the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021. The raids targeted alleged violations of Covid norms at ‘Golab Bagan’ and ‘Manikya Court’ on April 26, 2021.
During the raids, 31 individuals, including 19 women, were detained for reportedly breaching rules under the Disaster Management Act. This prompted the filing of two writ petitions and a public interest litigation (PIL) against Yadav, challenging the legality and necessity of his actions.
The petitions were reviewed by a division bench comprising Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice Arindam Lodh. After thorough consideration, the bench dismissed all 3 petitions.
Yadav, who is currently serving as the commissioner of the Agartala Municipal Corporation, was a key figure in enforcing COVID-19 protocols during the pandemic's second wave. His actions, while controversial, were part of broader efforts to enforce public health guidelines.
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