The Tripura High Court has directed the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) to submit its overdue bi-weekly progress report by November 24, after noting that the agency had failed to file the document since October 14 despite an earlier court order.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice M.S. Ramachandra Rao and Justice S. Datta Purkayastha issued the direction on November 17 while hearing a suo motu Public Interest Litigation (PIL), registered as WP(C)(PIL) No. 06 of 2026, concerning the condition and progress of national highway projects in Tripura.

The court directed NHIDCL to submit the report after providing a copy to the Advocate General of Tripura in advance. It also asked the agency to examine the concerns raised by the state government and take immediate corrective measures.

During the hearing, Advocate General SM Chakraborti presented the observations of the Public Works Department (PWD), National Highways, on NHIDCL's second bi-weekly progress report.

While the state government broadly supported administrative action against contractors who had failed to meet their obligations, including temporary suspension and steps towards termination of contracts, it flagged repeated delays in the tendering process. These delays were attributed to single-bidder responses and technical disqualifications.

The PWD also highlighted serious damage across several highway stretches and called for faster execution of permanent repair works.

Regarding Package-II of NH-108B, covering the Mohanpur-Subalsingh stretch across West Tripura and Khowai districts, the department reported significant structural and drainage damage. It stressed that permanent repairs must be expedited rather than relying largely on temporary measures involving gravel and boulders.

For Package-III, covering Subalsingh-Khowai in Khowai district, the PWD called for daily monitoring of the contractor's work and immediate replacement if road safety requirements were not met.

Similar concerns were raised over Package-IV of NH-208, covering Srirampur-Bamanchara, with the department seeking faster temporary repairs and an early appointment of a new contractor.

The condition of Package-V, covering Khowai-Srirampur, was flagged as particularly serious. According to the state government, more than 64 per cent of this stretch was severely damaged, with deep potholes and distorted road surfaces.

The department warned that temporary repairs using gravel could quickly deteriorate during heavy rainfall, posing risks to commuters. It emphasised the need for proper compaction of underlying road layers and functional drainage systems to prevent further damage.

The PWD also endorsed the findings of Special Observer Ravi Prasad and the inception report submitted by M/s Intercontinental Consultants & Technocrats Pvt. Ltd. (ICT).

It called for the recommendations to be incorporated into the Detailed Project Reports (DPRs), particularly those concerning underground drainage, slope stabilisation along hilly stretches, cross-drainage systems and adequate road camber to ensure proper water runoff.

The state government further stressed that NHIDCL's additional field personnel must remain physically present at project sites to supervise the work being carried out by the alternative maintenance agency, M/s J. Infratech Limited.

A copy of the state's observations was also provided to the counsel representing NHIDCL for necessary action.

Taking note of the concerns, the High Court directed NHIDCL to examine the submissions and initiate appropriate corrective measures without delay. The matter will be heard again on November 24, 2026, when the agency is expected to submit its pending progress report.

Deputy Solicitor General of India Bidyut Majumder, senior advocate Bibhal Nandi Majumder, and advocates Pinki Chakraborty and Rajib Saha appeared for the respondents.