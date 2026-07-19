Tripura High Court modifies sentences of nine Bangladeshi convicts, orders repatriation

In a significant humanitarian ruling, the Tripura High Court has directed the state government to initiate the repatriation of nine Bangladeshi nationals convicted for illegally entering India. The court modified their sentences to the period already served in custody and ordered their deportation to Bangladesh in accordance with established legal procedures.

The order was passed by Justice Dr. T. Amarnath Goud while disposing of three criminal appeals filed against judgments of Sessions Courts in Unakoti and Dhalai districts. The appellants, comprising five men and four women from different parts of Bangladesh, had challenged their convictions under the Foreigners Act, the Passport (Entry into India) Act, and the Passport (Entry into India) Amendment Act, 2000.

During the hearing, Public Prosecutor Raju Datta informed the court, on instructions from the state government, that the state had no objection to repatriating the convicts instead of keeping them imprisoned to serve their full sentences.

The High Court observed that all the appellants were first-time offenders and that prolonged incarceration would adversely affect their families residing in Bangladesh. Taking a lenient and humanitarian view, the court noted that continued detention, particularly of the women appellants, would cause hardship to their dependents and family members.

The court clarified that the appellants would remain in prison not as convicts, but under custodial care until their repatriation is completed. “The prison authority shall act as a custodian for them until they are repatriated to their own country,” the judgment stated.

The High Court further directed the state authorities to take all necessary steps to ensure the appellants are released for deportation at the earliest once arrangements for their transfer to Bangladesh are finalised as per the prescribed procedure.