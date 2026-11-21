The Tripura High Court has reduced the sentence of a man convicted of sexually assaulting his four-year-old daughter from 20 years to 10 years, holding that the alleged offence took place before the 2019 amendment to the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, which enhanced the minimum punishment.

A Division Bench comprising Justice Dr. T. Amarnath Goud and Justice Biswajit Palit passed the order on November 18 while partly allowing a criminal appeal filed by Raj Kumar Bhar alias Mithun Bhar, a resident of Mayachari, Ranchi Para under Kamalpur police station in Dhalai district.

The appellant had challenged the judgment of the Special Judge (POCSO), Dhalai Judicial District, Kamalpur, dated October 17, 2023, which had convicted him under Section 6 of the POCSO Act and sentenced him to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 10,000. In default of payment, he was ordered to undergo an additional three months of rigorous imprisonment.

According to the prosecution, the incident took place on the night of January 22, 2019, when the accused allegedly sexually assaulted his minor daughter while she was sleeping with her younger brother. The girl reportedly disclosed the incident the following morning at an Anganwadi Centre, following which a complaint was lodged at Kamalpur police station and a case was registered.

During the trial, the prosecution examined 12 witnesses. The victim, in her testimony, stated that her father had sexually assaulted her and pressed her mouth when she cried out. Her brother, who was present at the time, also testified that he had witnessed the incident.

The medical officer who examined the child reported abrasion injuries on her private parts and a freshly ruptured hymen, indicating recent penetration. The prosecution also relied on the testimonies of other witnesses and medical evidence to establish its case.

Before the High Court, the appellant's counsel argued that the medical evidence did not conclusively support the prosecution's allegations and that the testimonies of the child witnesses were unreliable and possibly tutored. The defence also sought a reduction in punishment, arguing that the incident had occurred before the amendment to the POCSO Act.

However, the State strongly opposed the appeal. Public Prosecutor Raju Datta submitted that the testimonies of the victim and her brother were trustworthy and were supported by medical evidence. He urged the court to dismiss the appeal.

After examining the evidence, the Division Bench found no reason to interfere with the conviction. The court observed that the testimonies of the victim and her brother were credible and that the medical evidence supported the prosecution's case. It also noted that the defence had failed to establish any substantial ground to disbelieve the prosecution witnesses.

However, while examining the sentence, the High Court noted that the incident occurred on January 22, 2019, whereas the amendment to Section 6 of the POCSO Act, brought through the 2019 Amendment Act, came into force on August 16, 2019. The amendment enhanced the minimum punishment from 10 years to 20 years of imprisonment.

Holding that the amended, enhanced punishment could not be applied to an offence committed before the amendment came into force, the Bench considered a reduction of the sentence necessary in the interest of justice.

Accordingly, the High Court partly allowed the appeal while upholding the conviction and reduced the rigorous imprisonment from 20 years to 10 years. The fine of Rs 10,000 and the additional three-month imprisonment in default of payment were, however, retained.

The court further directed that any fine amount realised be handed over to the victim. It also ordered that the period already spent by the convict in custody during investigation and trial be set off against his sentence under Section 428 of the CrPC.

The court directed the trial court to issue a modified custody warrant in accordance with the revised sentence.