The Tripura High Court has transferred a civil judge after he was accused of sexually assaulting a rape survivor in his chamber.

As per a notification issued on February 23, Biswatosh Dhar has been transferred to the High Court and would be kept on compulsory waiting for future posting.

"Sri Biswatosh Dhar, Civil Judge (Jr. Div.)cum-Judicial Magistrate First Class, Kamalpur, Dhalai District is hereby transferred to the High Court and is kept on compulsory waiting for future posting," read the notification.

The notification also stated that the charge of the civil judge of Kamalpur has been given to another judge for the time being.

"The charge of the Court and Office of the Civil Judge (Jr. Div.)-cum-Judicial Magistrate First Class, Kamalpur, Dhalai District shall remain with Smt. Madhumita Biswas, Sub-Divisional Judicial Magistrate-cum-Civil Judge (Jr. Div.), Kamalpur, Dhalai District until further order," said the notification.

The accused judge has also been ordered to report to the High Court immediately.

The woman alleged that the incident of sexual abuse took place on February 16 when she went to the chamber of first class judicial magistrate, Kamalpur to get her statement recorded in connection with her rape.

In her complaint to the additional district and sessions judge, Kamalpur, the woman stated, "I went to the chamber of the first class judicial magistrate to get my statement recorded on February 16. When I was about to give my statement, the judge groped me. I rushed out of his chamber and informed the lawyers and my husband about the incident."

The woman's husband also lodged a separate complaint with the Kamalpur Bar Association over the incident.

Following this, a three-member panel headed by Dhalai District and Sessions Judge Gautam Sarkar initiated a probe into the allegation.