Tripura hikes DA, DR by 3 per cent; total rate reaches 44 per cent

The Tripura Cabinet on October 6 approved a 3 per cent hike in Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) for government employees and pensioners, taking the total rate to 44 per cent.

Chief Minister Manik Saha and Finance Minister Pranajit Singha Roy announced the decision at a press conference at the Civil Secretariat following the Cabinet meeting.

The revised DA and DR will be effective from October 1, 2026, Saha said.

The latest hike will put an additional financial burden of around Rs 300 crore annually on the state exchequer, according to the chief minister.

Saha said the government remained committed to providing welfare measures to employees and pensioners despite the financial constraints faced by the state.

The Cabinet also approved an increase in House Rent Allowance (HRA) for government employees. Under the revised provision, HRA will be provided at 10 per cent of basic pay, subject to a ceiling of Rs 10,000 per month, with effect from October 1.

Calling government employees an important pillar of administration, Saha said they play a key role in implementing government policies, delivering welfare schemes and providing essential public services.

The chief minister also recalled the government's decision to implement the 7th Pay Commission after it came to power in 2018. He said the move resulted in a 14.22 per cent increase in basic pay through revision of the fitment factor.

However, Saha acknowledged that a gap remains between the DA received by Tripura government employees and their counterparts in the Central government.

While Central government employees currently receive around 60 per cent DA, the revised rate in Tripura will be 44 per cent.

“We are concerned about this gap and are working gradually to reduce it,” Saha said.

On the 8th Pay Commission, Saha said the Centre had initiated the process and that the state government was also examining the matter.

The chief minister also highlighted the government's 2018 recruitment policy, under which 33 per cent reservation was introduced for women in direct government recruitment.