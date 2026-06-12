Tripura hit by 72-Hour blockade called by surrendered insurgent over unfulfilled peace pact demand

Tripura was severely affected on June 12 as surrendered members of the banned insurgent groups NLFT (National Liberation Front of Tripura) and ATTF (All Tripura Tiger Force) launched a 72-hour blockade, disrupting road and rail connectivity across the state.

The blockade began in the morning with protesters blocking the National Highway and railway tracks at Chandrasadhu Para in Hatai Kotor Hills under West Tripura district. As a result, vehicular movement and train services were significantly affected, causing inconvenience to commuters and travelers.

The agitation stems from alleged delays in implementing provisions of the tripartite peace agreement signed on September 4, 2024, between the Government of India, the Government of Tripura, and surrendered insurgent groups.

Protesters claim that several key commitments under the agreement, including rehabilitation measures, income-generation opportunities, and a Special Economic Development Package, have not yet been fulfilled.

Speaking to reporters, former NLFT (Ori faction) supremo Prasenjit Debbarma said the blockade was jointly organized after consultations with former cadres and members of the indigenous Tiprasa community.

He alleged that unresolved issues related to rehabilitation and livelihood had created growing dissatisfaction among surrendered cadres.

“We had submitted a letter to the government on June 1 and given seven days for a response. As no response was received, we were compelled to launch this protest. We do not want to create inconvenience, but our concerns have remained unaddressed,” Debbarma said.

The blockade has caused significant hardship for the public. Many passengers were seen walking long distances after transport services were disrupted.

Meanwhile, security has been intensified across sensitive locations in the state.

West Tripura Superintendent of Police Namit Pathak said discussions with the protesters were ongoing and adequate security personnel had been deployed.

“The situation remains peaceful at present. There are road blockades at three locations and a rail blockade at one location. Security arrangements have been made at all affected points,” Pathak said.

The state administration is continuing talks with the agitators in an effort to resolve the issues and restore normalcy.