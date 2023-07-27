Agartala witnesses a historic moment as the former Deputy Chief Minister of Tripura, Jishnu Dev Varma, announced a groundbreaking initiative to honor the unsung heroes of the North East. For the first time, statues of Unsung Freedom Fighters are being sculpted in Agartala to commemorate the 75 years of Independence, a step that brings art and history together in a powerful tribute.

Jishnu Dev Varma visited the Nazrul Kala Kendra and the Sculpture Camp organized by Lalit Kala Academy, where he expressed his profound joy over the noble endeavor undertaken by young sculptors in the state.

"It is heartening to know that such noble work is being done in our state by our young sculptors to celebrate 75 years of our Independence," said Jishnu Dev Varma, acknowledging the significance of preserving the legacy of these unsung heroes.

Among the remarkable statues being sculpted, the most celebrated Army General of the Reang Community, RAI Kachak, takes center stage. After five centuries, his legacy will finally be visible, a long-overdue tribute to the valiant General who served King Dhanya Manikya. In a historic battle, RAI Kachak brought back the Holy Mother, Tripura Sundari, from Arakan and reverently installed her at Matabari in 1501.

Adding to this momentous occasion, the bust of another distinguished Army General, Rai Kasam, is also being crafted. Rai Kasam's military acumen was evident in his triumphant defeat of the Pathan invader, Hussain Shah. The imposing canon that stands in the heart of Agartala city serves as a testament to his successful military strategy, a fact recorded in various historical documents.

"For the first time in history, these two great Army Generals will become visible after five centuries. Art and history have done justice after such a long time," proclaimed Jishnu Dev Varma, highlighting the significance of this initiative in preserving the rich historical heritage of the region.