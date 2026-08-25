Tripura honoured as best-performing small state under PMFME scheme at national conclave

Tripura has been recognized as the Overall Best-Performing State in the Small State category under the Pradhan Mantri Formalisation of Micro Food Processing Enterprises (PMFME) Scheme at the PMFME Conclave 2026, held at the India Habitat Centre, New Delhi, on August 24–25.

The award was handed over by Union Minister of Food Processing Industry, Chirag Paswan.

The Tripura Urban Livelohood Mission on their Facebook wrote that the national-level conclave brought together stakeholders working towards strengthening entrepreneurship, livelihoods, food processing, urban development and inclusive economic growth.

"The recognition marks a significant achievement for Tripura and highlights the state’s continued efforts to promote micro-enterprises and strengthen livelihood opportunities at the grassroots level.

The PMFME Scheme focuses on supporting micro food-processing enterprises, entrepreneurs, Self-Help Groups (SHGs) and local businesses through formalisation, capacity building, financial assistance and improved market opportunities.

The award also reflects the collective efforts to empower grassroots entrepreneurs and strengthen the local food-processing ecosystem in Tripura. Such national platforms provide an opportunity to showcase the state’s progress while encouraging further initiatives aimed at creating sustainable livelihood opportunities", the post said

It said that yhe recognition is being viewed as an encouragement to continue working towards the vision of empowering communities, strengthening livelihoods and creating sustainable opportunities for inclusive economic growth.