Tripura honoured by Centre for transparent digital procurement, wins GeM Sustained Adoption award

The Government of Tripura has been honoured by the Centre for its sustained efforts to promote transparent and efficient government procurement through the Government e-Marketplace (GeM).

The state received the ‘GeM Sustained Adoption’ award at an event held at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on August 10 to mark the 10th anniversary of GeM.

Dr Akinchan Sarkar, Additional Secretary of the Finance Department, Government of Tripura, received the award on behalf of the state from Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal.

Tripura was recognised for the increasing volume of procurement carried out through the GeM platform and the efforts of various government departments to adopt the digital procurement system.

The recognition highlights the state's efforts towards building a transparent, efficient and technology-driven public procurement system, while encouraging wider adoption of GeM among government departments and procuring agencies.

The Tripura government welcomed the recognition and reiterated its commitment to further expanding the use of GeM across departments to improve efficiency, transparency and value for money in public procurement.

Senior officials and representatives from the Central and state governments, along with stakeholders from the public procurement ecosystem, attended the event.