Tripura honours footballer Rangalal Das with indoor sports hall in Kailashahar

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on October 17 inaugurated an indoor sports hall named after veteran footballer Rangalal Das in Kailashahar, Unakoti district, as part of the state government's efforts to expand sports infrastructure and encourage young people to take up sporting activities.

Saha inaugurated the Rangalal Das Memorial Indoor Sports Hall at the Unakoti District Sports Complex and unveiled a statue of Swami Vivekananda near the District Youth Affairs and Sports Office.

The chief minister said the government was developing sports facilities across Tripura to promote sporting talent and support the overall development of the younger generation.

He said naming sports infrastructure after prominent sportspersons and coaches was also a way to recognise their contributions and familiarise young people with the state's sporting history. The decision to name the Kailashahar indoor sports hall after Rangalal Das, a noted footballer from the town, was part of this initiative.

Saha highlighted several other facilities named after personalities who have contributed to sports in the state. These include the synthetic athletics track at the Dashrath Dev State Sports Complex, named after Dev Bhakti Jamatia; the synthetic hockey ground at Badharghat, named after hockey coach Swadeshpriya Nandi; and the synthetic football ground named after Pratul Bhattacharya.

The synthetic athletics track at Panisagar has been named after Dr Arunabha Roy, while the youth hostel in Ambassa bears the name of Madhusudan Saha.

The government is also developing sports infrastructure, including synthetic turf football grounds, athletics tracks and swimming pools, with support from the Youth Affairs and Sports Department, the Tribal Welfare Department and district administrations, he said.

Saha said participation in sports could help young people develop discipline, self-control, teamwork and self-confidence. He also stressed the role of sports in discouraging substance abuse and promoting a positive outlook among the youth.

Referring to Swami Vivekananda's teachings, the chief minister urged young people to build inner strength and pursue their goals with determination.

Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Tinku Roy, Unakoti Zila Parishad Sabhadhipati Amalendu Das, Kailashahar Municipal Council chairperson Chapla Rani Debray, Unakoti District Magistrate Megha Jain, Youth Affairs and Sports Department director L Darlong and district Superintendent of Police Raishab were among those present at the inauguration.