Tripura hospital doctors remove pre-cancerous polyp in Bangladeshi patient

A routine check at Government Medical College and GBP Hospital, Agartala, led to the early detection and removal of a polyp in a Bangladeshi patient — a case doctors say underscores the growing cross-border reliance on Tripura’s public healthcare system.

Hospital officials confirmed that Md. Sahab Uddin, 32, of Comilla, had travelled to Agartala after months of chest burning, indigestion and abdominal pain. He first reported to the Gastroenterology Department on September 29, 2025, where gastroenterologist Dr Shubhadeep Pal advised an endoscopy. “After a thorough evaluation, an endoscopy was recommended,” an official said, retaining part of the original statement.

The procedure, carried out on 9 December 2025 at the S.S. Block, detected a polyp that doctors warned could have become cancerous if left untreated. Dr Pal subsequently performed a hot snare polypectomy using the hospital’s CV-190 endoscopy system. The operation required no surgical incision and was completed under local anaesthesia. According to the hospital, there was no bleeding, and the polyp was removed in a single attempt.

The patient was discharged the same day. Officials emphasised that the intervention, conducted entirely under government healthcare services, was provided free of cost.

The medical team comprised OT nurse Papri Bhoumik, OT technician Suman Kumar Shil, and support staff Minati Chakraborty and Bijaya Dutta Banik.

Sahab Uddin expressed gratitude to the hospital and the treating doctor, saying the timely care had “saved” him. The case adds to the steady flow of Bangladeshi nationals seeking advanced medical procedures in Agartala, a trend driven by accessibility and specialised facilities.