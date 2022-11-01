For the first time ever, Tripura will host a conclave of Director General of Police (DGPs) of all the Northeast regional states.

The information was shared by Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha.

He said that Tripura is going to host a conclave for the first time with all DGPs of NE region which will be held on November 8 and 9 next.

Dr Saha feels that such decision will help in strengthening the relationship between the police forces of North Eastern states.

Dr Saha who is also home minister of the state said, “The state government is keen to modernize the police and Tripura State Rifles forces by providing them modern technology. We are in the process of procuring various kind of software run gadgets, machines and other necessary equipment that have now become essential for proper investigation”.

He further claimed that the law and order situation has improved in the state in last four and half years and government has given police free hand.

In the mean time, the state police have shared data of total number of property offenders, smugglers apprehended in the last three months, with a significant drop in offences in the state.

A total of 95 property offenders and 54 smugglers have been apprehended in the last three months, said a top police official on October 28.

“During the last three months, police have arrested over 95 property offenders in the State. Efforts of the Police to identify the miscreants and arrest the involved offenders, especially in property offences are continuing. Senior formations are regularly monitoring the situation,'' said Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIGP) Jyotishman Das Chowdhury while addressing a press conference at Tripura Police Headquarters.

''We hope that with the help of the general public police will be able to control the situation strong-handedly. The measures being taken to control property offence incidents are continuing”, he added.

He further said that due to sincere efforts made by Tripura police, property offenses have drastically come down.

Commenting on the anti-narcotics drive, Chowdhury informed that a total of 38 cases have been registered under various sections of the NDPS Act and a total of 54 persons have been arrested.