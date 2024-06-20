Tripura Chief Minister and Education Minister Manik Saha, has ordered the termination of the warden and caretaker of Maharaja Bir Bikram Welfare Society hostel after 15 girl students fell ill from consuming a meal at the hostel.

The chief minister has also ordered a comprehensive report on the incident to ensure accountability and prevent future occurrences.

The students, from Bodhjung Girls School, experienced severe stomach aches during the morning prayer session at school and were promptly rushed to GB Pant Hospital for treatment.

Upon information, Saha immediately visited the hospital to oversee their care and directed doctors to take all necessary measures.

"Around 15 girl students came here after suddenly feeling uneasy and experiencing stomach aches during prayer at Bodhjung Girls School. They were rushed to the hospital immediately. When I received the information, I directed the doctors to take all necessary measures. The incident is probably a case of food poisoning. I have directed the officials to submit a report to me on the issue. All the students are stable now, and there is nothing to worry about. I have asked the doctors to provide the best possible care," Saha told the media.

Following the incident, a show-cause notice was issued to the Maharaja Bir Bikram Welfare Society, which manages the hostel.

Sources said that both the warden and caretaker didn’t maintain hygiene required in the hostel and also not provided meal as per food menu.