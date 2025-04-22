The Baba Garia Festival, a two-day event, was held in Tripura for the first time at the state level.

Organised through a collaboration between the state government, the Information & Cultural Affairs (ICA) Department, and the travel welfare department, the event began in Agartala.

The grand two-day celebration has commenced in the capital city, Agartala, with a vibrant inauguration led by Chief Minister Manik Saha.

Though the festival was observed last year, this year's celebration marks a significant upgrade in scale, participation, and cultural prominence.

Rooted deeply in tradition, the Baba Garia Festival has been observed for generations, dating back to the times of the kings. It holds immense cultural and spiritual importance, especially for the Kokborok-speaking tribal communities of the state.

As per tradition, Baba Garia's idol is taken from house to house and village to village for seven days before the main rituals. On the seventh day, the main puja ceremonies take place, including the sacrifice of goats and chickens as part of customary offerings.

The event is also a platform for showcasing Tripura's rich cultural heritage through traditional dances, music, and displays of indigenous crafts.

Notably, this festival transcends religious and ethnic boundaries, with people from all communities, including Muslims, actively participating. Interestingly, the majority of attendees at today's event were Bengali-speaking individuals, further symbolizing Baba Garia's status as a unifying spiritual figure.

On Monday, an unexpected downpour in the morning left the event grounds waterlogged, casting doubt on the feasibility of the celebrations. But, as many believe, Baba Garia's blessings cleared the skies, and the event proceeded smoothly, drawing large crowds and widespread appreciation.

The festival's history is believed to span over 5,000 years, long before Tripura merged with India in 1949. Now, with official state recognition and expanded support, the celebration aims to preserve and promote the region's unique cultural legacy.

Speaking at the event, organizers highlighted the deep historical ties between Rabindranath Tagore and the royal family of Tripura, underlining the state's long-standing commitment to art and tradition.

This year's festival stands as a testament to unity in diversity and a renewed effort to showcase Tripura's rich tribal culture to the wider world. As the celebrations continue, the spirit of Baba Garia is believed to bless not only the state but the entire world with peace, prosperity, and good harvest.

Speaking to ANI, Tripura Minister Shukla Charan Noatia said, "Today, the Baba Garia festival is being celebrated, and for the first time, it is being organised at the state level through a collaboration between the Government of Tripura, the ICA (Information & Cultural Affairs) Department, and the Travel Welfare Department. Although we celebrated it last year as well, it was not on the same scale as this year's event. This two-day celebration has commenced in the capital city of Tripura, Agartala, with an inauguration led by our Chief Minister."

He further said, "The Baba Garia festival has been observed for many years, dating back to the time of the kings. It is celebrated primarily by those of us who speak the Kokborok language. Traditionally, seven days before the main event, Baba Garia is taken from house to house and village to village. On the seventh day--which is today--the main rituals are performed. As part of the puja, goats and chickens are sacrificed. The festival also showcases our traditional items and cultural expressions."

"This is the most significant festival for the Kokborok-speaking community. After the new government came into power, the holiday was extended from one day to two. This initiative to promote the festival at the state level has been made possible through coordination with the ICA Department," he added.