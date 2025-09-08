Tripura Human Right body seeks DGP Tripura’s report over police inaction in accident death case

The Tripura Human Rights Commission (THRC) has sought a report from the Director General of Police, Tripura, over allegations of police inaction in connection with a motor accident case that later led to the death of a youth in Udaipur, Gomati district of Tripura.





The complaint was filed by one Pintu Paul of East Dhajanagar under Gomati District, who alleged that his elder brother, Suman Paul, died on January 7, 2025, following complications arising from a road accident that took place on October 17, 2024.





“According to the complaint, the accident occurred near Gokulpur Shastriji Sangha when a motorcycle (TR-03-M 6307) and an auto (TR-03-C 2523) collided, leaving the motorcyclist injured. Though initially treated at Udaipur District Hospital and later by private doctors, his condition deteriorated in December 2024 due to a blood clot in the head. Despite undergoing surgery at ILS Hospital, Agartala, and subsequent treatment at GBP & AGMC Hospital, he succumbed on January 7, 2025. The complainant alleged that despite approaching R.K. Pur Police Station to register a case under Section 154 CrPC against the auto driver for rash and negligent driving, the officer-in-charge refused to lodge an FIR. A representation was also submitted to the Superintendent of Police, Gomati District, on September 2, 2025, but no action was taken”, the order said.





Later, the THRC Chairperson Justice Arindam Lodh said that taking cognizance of the matter, the Commission observed that the complaint disclosed inaction on the part of the police authorities. It directed that a copy of the complaint be sent to the DGP, Tripura, and sought a detailed report on the allegations within three weeks and the case has been listed for further hearing on October 13, 2025.