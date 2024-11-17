The Tripura Human Rights Commission (THRC) has directed Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) Prasun Kanti Tripura to pay a compensation of Rs 25,000 following an assault on a person on January 25, 2024. The Commission has also recommended that the Director General of Police (DGP) and the Chief Secretary of Tripura initiate departmental proceedings against Tripura for violating the fundamental principles of police conduct.

The directive came on the basis of a complaint filed by Binoy Debnath of Agartala's Abhoynagar, alleging brutal and cruel torture of his son, Dr. Kaushik Debnath, by Prasun Kanti Tripura, TPS (the then SDPO, Amtali), along with his daughter, son, and 15 to 20 associates.

According to the complaint, the complainant and his son, on January 25 at around 10:15 pm were on their way to the main road to pick up food ordered online when they heard screams nearby. Out of curiosity, both father and son stopped to see what had happened.

At that moment, a girl reportedly snatched the mobile phone from Dr. Kaushik's hand and pushed him to the ground.

The complaint stated, “Prasun Kanti Tripura, TPS (SDPO, Amtali), along with his son, daughter, and approximately 20 others, attacked them as they were returning home after retrieving the phone and helping Kaushik up from the ground. Kaushik was brutally beaten by the group while Prasun Kanti Tripura hurled abuses in filthy language."



The commission initiated an investigation, taking testimonies from eight individuals, including West District Superintendent of Police Kiran Kumar, who arrived at the scene after the incident.

After an extensive hearing, the commission concluded that DySP Prasun Kanti Tripura did not present the truth before the commission.

“Instead, he tried to justify his actions with a concocted story. The commission also finds that Prasun Kanti Tripura, as SDPO, Amtali, and a senior police officer, misused his official position,” the report stated.

The report highlighted that Prasun Kanti Tripura demonstrated highhandedness and was part of an unlawful assembly, committing a riot at the incident site.

“Thus, he violated the basic principles of a police officer and acted in a manner unbecoming of a government servant. Police officers are meant to protect law and order. It is unacceptable for a police officer to participate in an unlawful assembly and commit offenses. Such actions by police officers can have severe adverse impacts on society,” the order stated.

The commission further observed that Dr. Kaushik became a victim due to a misunderstanding over a trifling incident and suffered severe injuries.

“In view of the discussions above, the commission directs that a token compensation of Rs. 25,000 be paid to the injured Dr. Kaushik Debnath. This compensation shall be paid by the Home Department, and the government may recover the amount from the salary of Prasun Kanti Tripura for his misconduct. The commission also recommends appropriate departmental proceedings against Prasun Kanti Tripura for unauthorizedly leaving his station, being part of an unlawful assembly, and committing grievous hurt to Dr. Kaushik Debnath,” the order stated.

The commission has instructed that this recommendation be forwarded to the Chief Secretary and the DGP for necessary action within one month of receiving the recommendation.