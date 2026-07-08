Tripura Human Rights body orders probe into newborn death, seeks report from health director

The Tripura Human Rights Commission (THRC) has directed the Director of Health and Family Welfare Department, Government of Tripura, to conduct a proper inquiry into the alleged negligence surrounding the death of a newborn at AGMC & GBP Hospital and submit a report before the Commission by July 28.

The Commission, headed by Chairperson Justice Arindam Lodh, took note of newspaper reports published on July 1, which alleged medical negligence in the treatment of Pinki Debnath of Khowai district and the subsequent death of her newborn child.

According to the reports, the pregnant woman was under the care of a gynecologist attached to a diagnostic centre near Rupashi Hall in Agartala. Her family alleged that they did not receive the required cooperation from the concerned medical officer during her pregnancy and at the time of delivery. Following medical advice, she was admitted to AGMC & GBP Hospital on June 13 after experiencing labour pain. The reports further claimed that the concerned medical officer did not attend the hospital the following day, following which she underwent a cesarean section.

“The newborn, who reportedly developed breathing complications immediately after birth, was admitted to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) but died on June 29 after 15 days of treatment. The newspaper reports also quoted doctors as stating that the delay in delivery may have resulted in the fetus passing meconium inside the womb, leading to severe lung damage”, the report of THRC said.

Observing that the reports raised allegations of negligence and inaction on the part of the concerned medical officers, though their identities were not disclosed, the Commission decided to seek a factual report before taking cognizance of the matter.

In its order, the THRC directed that copies of the newspaper reports be forwarded to the Director of Health and Family Welfare Department with instructions to conduct a proper inquiry and submit a report to the Commission. The matter has been listed for further consideration on July 28, 2026, when the Commission will take up the Director's report.