Tripura human rights body probes twin ragging cases, seeks reports by July 24

Tripura Human Rights Commission (THRC) has taken suo-motu cognisance of two alleged ragging incidents in two hostels, including in West and Khowai Districts, and directed the Director General of Police and District Magistrates to submit an inquiry report before July 24.

THRC Chairperson Justice Arindam Lodh, in an order, said that it was reported in the newspaper that allegations of physical and mental harassment at the boys' hostel of the prestigious Umakanta Academy in Agartala under West District surfaced against two students.

The order said that Tribal Welfare Minister Bikas Debbarma rushed to the hostel to assess the situation. The Minister held an emergency meeting with the school teachers, hostel authorities, and students, expressed serious concern, and warned that strict administrative and legal action would be taken if the allegations were found to be true.

“In view of the news item published in the newspapers, the Commission considers that this is a clear violation of human rights of the students of Umakanta Academy, Tripura and accordingly, the Commission has taken cognizance of the matter and directed the District Magistrate & Collector, West Tripura to enquire into the news item and to submit a report before the next date. Also send a copy of this order along with the copy of the paper cutting to the DGP, Tripura as well as the Director of School Education, Govt. of Tripura to inquire into the matter and to submit their respective response within 15 (fifteen) days from the date of receipt of this order,” the order reads.

While in another order, Justice Lodh said that a serious allegation of ragging has been reported from Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) in Ramchandraghat of Khowai District, where a student of Class IX, Ayush Dutta, fled from the school hostel, unable to endure the ongoing ragging by senior students.

“He later returned to his home in the Sepahijala area of Khowai. On Monday, Ayush and his parents lodged a formal complaint at Khowai Police Station, alleging mental and physical harassment by senior students. The student claimed that he was frequently forced to obey unreasonable instructions from seniors and was subjected to physical punishment if he resisted. Unable to cope, he took the drastic step of escaping the residential campus. In response to his sudden disappearance, the school authorities filed a missing diary with the local police force. By then, the student had already reached home safely and informed his family about the alleged abuse. It is stated that the school authorities have not yet issued a formal statement or confirmed any disciplinary action as of the time of that report,” the order reads.

In the order, Justice Lodh said that the Commission thinks it appropriate to direct the DGP, Tripura, the DM & Collector, Khowai District, and the Principal, JNV, Khowai to submit their response as to the news item.

For both incidents, the next hearing will be held on July 24.