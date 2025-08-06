Tripura Human Rights body recommends halt on MBB College lake inauguration amid pending proceedings

The Tripura Human Rights Commission (THRC) has issued a recommendation to halt the proposed inauguration of the redeveloped Maharaja Bir Bikram College Lake (also known as College Tilla Lake) in Agartala under the Smart City Mission, citing concerns over ongoing legal proceedings.



The move comes after the Forum for Protection of Environment and Waterbodies filed a petition in connection with Case No. 98/2025. The Forum has raised objections against the announcement made by Agartala Smart City Limited to inaugurate the lake project on August 15, 2025, despite the matter being sub judice.



In the order, Chairperson of THRC Justice Arindam Lodh said that the commission received a petition in connection with case no 98/2025 by the Complainant Forum for Protection of Environment and Waterbodies alleging that on August 05 of 2025 a news was reported in a newspaper of Tripura that despite the pendency of this proceeding the authority of Agartala Smart City Limited have announced the inauguration date of redeveloped MBB College lake (College tilla lake) site on 15th August 2025 as a part of smart city mission and in support of the contention compliant has annexed the paper cutting of the said news dated August 05.



“It is stated that inauguration of this project will amount to a fait accompli, which means if it is done the very purpose of the Complainant will be frustrated and by this announcement the authority of Agartala Smart City Limited is trying to render the proceeding of this commission to be or infructuous. It is prayed to restrict appropriate authorities including Agartala Smart City Limited not to inaugurate or operationalize any part of the Project until the present proceeding or the disputes is resolved”, the order reads.



It said that the commission is satisfied that the inauguration of the redeveloped MBB College Lake (College Tilla Lake) will have adverse effect in the subject matter of the present Complain.



“Thus, the commission thinks deems it appropriate to recommend the concerned authorities such as the Secretary, Urban Development Department, the Secretary, Revenue Department, the PCCF, Department of Forest, the DM & Collector, West Tripura District and the CEO, Agartala Smart City Limited to refrain inauguration or operational of the Redeveloped MBB College Lake project if already announced by the Concern authority till the disposal of the proceeding or till further order”, the order said.