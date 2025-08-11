Tripura Human Rights Body seeks report from civic body, Pollution Board over steps to prevent environmental pollution

The Tripura Human Rights Commission (THRC) has issued a notice to the Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC), Agartala Smart City Limited (ASCL), and the Pollution Control Board to submit their report before the Commission by August 29 regarding the steps taken to prevent all activities causing serious environmental pollution.



THRC Chairperson, Justice Arindam Lodh, in an order, said that the Commission has received a complaint from one Sujit Deb of D.C. Nagar, Mohanpur Sub-Division of the West District, in which he raised the issue of severe environmental pollution in areas of Nepali Basti, Beltoli, Palpara, Damdamiya, Sen Para, and many other locations.

“According to him, all the hazardous wastes and dumps are seriously affecting the health of the nearby localities due to the large spread of mosquitoes and flies, causing diseases among the people of these areas,” the order said.

It further mentioned that the Commission has considered the issue raised in the complaint.



“Upon consideration, the Commission has also noticed that in the Battala area, continuous dumping of waste such as rotten fruits, fish, and other materials is constantly causing environmental pollution, affecting the health of commuters and residents. Before taking cognizance of the matter, the Commission deems it necessary to issue notice upon the Commissioner of Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) and the Administrator of Agartala Smart City Limited (ASCL) to take appropriate steps to remove and prevent all activities contributing to environmental pollution in and around Agartala city and the localities mentioned above,” it said.



The Commission has also directed the concerned authorities of the Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) and Agartala Smart City Limited (ASCL) to submit a report before the Commission about the steps taken to prevent activities causing serious environmental pollution.



“It is needless to say, all the authorities concerned are duty-bound to protect the environment, which is crucial for our survival and well-being. The Commission also feels it is necessary to bring this to the notice of the State Pollution Control Board, which is an appropriate authority to look into the matter seriously and take proper steps. The Chairman of the State Pollution Control Board, Government of Tripura, is added as one of the parties to the present proceeding and is directed to submit a report within the time mentioned above and inform this Commission about the steps taken to address the issues stated herein,” it said