Tripura Human Right Commission (THRC) has asked the Director General of Police to submit a inquiry report by June 16 on an allegation on a Tripura resident of purportedly facing stranded under distressing circumstances in Malaysia after he went there for work and also his tourist visa got expired.’



The commission has also asked the DGP to take suitable action for repatriation of the said victim, if the allegation is found true.



THRC on its order said that they have received an email from one Satya Prakash Mishra, a resident of Jharkhand filed this complaint, on behalf of one Binoy Das who is a resident of Agartala, West Tripura.



“In the category of the incident, it is mentioned that it was an incident of 'Exploitation of Indian Laborer in Foreign Countries'. Accordingly to the complainant Satya Prakash Mishra sent this email on behalf of Binoy Das, a resident of Agartala, Tripura, expressing his concern about the current situation of Binoy Das, in Malaysia, where he faced stranded under distressing circumstances. Accordingly, to the complainant Binoy Das like many others, was lured to Malaysia by a group allegedly affiliated with ISKM, Pondicherry, with a promise of better and higher wages. Thereafter, his tourist visa expired almost one year back. Yet he was assured that it would be extended and he would be allowed to work legally to support his ailing father”, the order reads.



It further said that the complaint petition shows that one brother of complainant named as Satyam Chaudhury had also fallen victim to a similar situation involving the same group. Fortunately with the timely intervention of the Indian High Commission in Malaysia, he was successfully repatriated in November 2025.





“During that process, Binoy Das was also present, but he was not in a position to leave, as he was misled and he believed that his stay and work would soon be legalized. According to complainant as of today, Binoy did not receive the promised salary and every time he remained in a fear of being tagged as an illegal immigrant. Binoy has been in continuous contact with the complainant, since, his brother returned and expressed his growing anxiety and helplessness. That was not a case of one individual, but possibly a pattern of exploitation by groups operating from India, targeting vulnerable people with false hopes and left them stranded in foreign lands. He also annexed some documents of Binoy Das”, the letter reads.





The commison further said that before taking cognizance it would be appropriate to obtain a report from DGP, Tripura about the allegation.



“Sent copy of the complaint along with the documents annexed to DGP, Tripura to make an inquiry about genuineness of the allegation and to submit- a report by the next date. DGP, Tripura is at liberty to take suitable action for repatriation of the said victim, if the allegation is found true. Let the case be fixed after three weeks for report of the DGP, Tripura”, it added.