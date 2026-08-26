Tripura Human Rights body seeks report on alleged PM POSHAN irregularities at Agartala school

The Tripura Human Rights Commission (THRC) has sought reports from the Director of Secondary Education and the Managing Committee of Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Higher Secondary School, Agartala, following a complaint alleging financial irregularities in the implementation of the Mid-Day Meal (MDM)/PM POSHAN scheme at the school.



The complaint was filed by Uttam Majumder, a Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) of the school, against Assistant Headmaster Titu Saha.



As per THRC, Majumder alleged irregularities in the implementation of the scheme and expressed apprehension of victimisation and false implication after he raised concerns regarding the functioning of the MDM programme.



According to the complaint, Majumder was appointed MDM In-charge on December 15, 2025. He claimed that after assuming charge, he noticed deficiencies in the quality, hygiene and acceptability of meals served to students and brought the matter to the notice of the school authorities.



He further alleged that several important records, including the Food Register, Rice Register, Stock Register, Cash Book, kitchen key, enrolment records and expenditure statements, were not handed over to him. On May 3, 2026, he reportedly submitted a written note stating that he could not be held responsible for any irregularities in the absence of the relevant records.



The complainant alleged that he was relieved from the post of MDM In-charge the following day, May 4, and claimed that the action was retaliatory.



He also raised allegations concerning the handling of PM POSHAN funds, including the alleged operation of scheme-related funds through the personal bank account of the Assistant Headmaster. He requested verification of bank accounts, PFMS transactions, expenditure records, bills, vouchers, supplier details and utilisation of scheme funds.



The complaint also alleged that students were being charged examination and other fees in excess of prescribed rates, and sought verification of the school's fee collection records.



Majumder further alleged that on August 12, 2026, false and motivated allegations were made against him through certain students in an attempt to damage his reputation and prevent him from raising questions about the alleged irregularities. He claimed that the allegations were prepared while he was engaged in official Census Duty and described the episode as part of a pre-planned act of victimisation.



After examining the complaint, the Commission observed that a serious allegation of financial corruption had been made against the Assistant Headmaster, allegedly affecting the interests of students of the school.



Before taking cognizance of the complaint, the Commission decided to obtain reports from the Director of Secondary Education, Government of Tripura, and the Managing Committee of Mahatma Gandhi Memorial H/S School.



The Commission directed that copies of the complaint be supplied to both authorities and asked them to conduct an inquiry and submit their reports by the next date of hearing.

The matter has been listed for September 16, after 15 days. The order was passed on August 25 by THRC Chairperson Justice Arindam Lodh and Member U. Choudhuri.