Tripura Human Rights Body takes cognizance of Rs 22 lakh extortion allegations against MDC, directs DGP to submit action taken report

The Tripura Human Rights Commission (THRC) has taken serious cognizance of media reports alleging that Hangsa Kumar Tripura, a Member of the District Council (MDC) under the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC), extorted Rs 22 lakh from a government engineer by issuing threats.

According to the Commission’s order, the allegations were published in a local newspaper dated February 23, 2026. The report stated that the amount in question had been allotted for development works within the TTAADC area. The funds were reportedly sanctioned for the construction of a four-kilometre road from ADC Village in the Tribal Colony area to Bhagyamani Roypara under the Chawmanu Sub-Zonal Office in Dhalai district.

The news report further alleged that Hangsa Kumar Tripura threatened the concerned Executive Engineer and pressured him to surrender the work order related to the project. Similar accusations were highlighted in another report titled “Hangsa Kumar’s Unlimited Power,” the Commission noted.

After examining the contents of the reports, the Commission observed that the matter involves serious allegations of extortion and misuse of public funds by an elected public representative. Taking a grave view of the issue, the THRC has directed the Director General of Police (DGP), Tripura, to lodge an FIR if the allegations published in the February 23 issue are found to be prima facie true.

The DGP has also been asked to submit a detailed action taken report within seven days.

The Commission has made the Chief Executive Member (CEM), TTAADC; the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), TTAADC; the DGP, Tripura; the Superintendent of Police of Dhalai district; and the Officer-in-Charge of Chawmanu Police Station necessary parties in the case. Notices have been issued directing them to submit reports within two weeks.

A notice has also been served to Hangsa Kumar Tripura, whose office is located at Khumlwng in West Tripura, seeking his response to the allegations.

The matter has been listed for further hearing and submission of reports on March 12, 2026. The order was issued by Justice Arindam Lodh, Chairperson of the Tripura Human Rights Commission.